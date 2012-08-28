版本:
Venezuela's Amuay refinery fire extinguished: energy min

CARACAS Aug 28 Venezuelan firefighters extinguished a blaze at the Amuay refinery on Tuesday, Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said, following an explosion on Saturday that killed close to 50 people.

