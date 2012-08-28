版本:
Venezuela's Amuay refinery fire breaks out again

PARAGUANA, Venezuela Aug 28 Fire broke out again at Venezuela's Amuay refinery on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses said, shortly after state oil company PDVSA said the blaze had been completely extinguished following an explosion on Saturday that killed nearly 50 people.

