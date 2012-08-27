版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 04:23 BJT

Venezuela refinery fire to be partly put out by Tuesday: min

CARACAS Aug 27 A fire raging in two storage tanks at Venezuela's largest refinery will be put out by Tuesday, Venezuelan Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Monday, but added he did not know when a fire at a third storage tank would be extinguished.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐