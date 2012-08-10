No worries for Spain's Repsol in Venezuela - Chavez

* Chavez urges friendly resolution to Argentina dispute
* Repsol has considerable interests in Venezuela
By Deisy Buitrago and Mario Naranjo
CARACAS, Aug 10 President Hugo Chavez ruled out
on Friday any retaliatory measures against Repsol's
interests in Venezuela as a result of its legal battle with his
ally President Cristina Fernandez's government in Argentina.
"Do you think that if Repsol saw any danger for its
investments in Venezuela, they would come and sign another
agreement?" he told reporters, referring to recently-signed new
agreements relating to a gas project.
Last month, Chavez advised the Spanish energy company to
seek a friendly agreement after Argentina nationalized its local
unit, YPF, in April.
Repsol has sued for $10 billion in compensation and taken
steps to file for World Bank arbitration.
Fernandez, one of Chavez's most important allies in Latin
America, said Repsol had not invested enough in YPF and had
allowed crude production and exploration to decline.
"We are friends of Repsol, we are allies and friends of the
Argentine Republic. What I have done is make a reflection and
send a message to Repsol, I don't think it's the right thing to
go to international arbitration," Chavez told reporters.
"We think it's a bad sign that Repsol sues Argentina at an
international tribunal because that shows that if any dispute
arises with us tomorrow or after, would they go there and do the
same? Let's fix this as allies is what we propose."
Chavez, who is Washington's most vocal critic in the region,
has nationalized large swathes of Venezuela's economy including
most of the oil industry during his 14 years in office.
Repsol and Italy's ENI signed a major deal last
year with Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA, to develop the
OPEC nation's Perla offshore natural gas field, where they have
certified more than 15 trillion cubic feet.
Repsol also has an 11 percent stake in Carabobo Project 1 in
Venezuela's extra heavy Orinoco crude belt, where reserves are
seen at 31 billion barrels and output at 400,000 barrels per
day. The company has said it expects to invest $15 billion in
Carabobo.
Earlier this year, Chavez strongly backed Fernandez's move
to take over YPF, saying the rest of South America had a duty to
support her as well. In 2007, he nationalized four Orinoco
projects, prompting U.S. majors Exxon Mobil Corp and
ConocoPhillips to sue for tens of billions of dollars.