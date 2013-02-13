Venezuela to receive $1.1 billion bonus payment from Rosneft

UPDATE 2-May to raise "hard issues" with Saudi Arabia, stand up for UK interests
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds Syria condemnation)
CARACAS Feb 13 Venezuela will receive a $1.1 billion bonus payment from Russian oil company Rosneft for a joint venture crude project in the South American OPEC nation, Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Wednesday.
Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has partnered with Rosneft to develop projects in the Orinoco extra-heavy crude belt.
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds Syria condemnation)
* Karyopharm reports interim Phase 2b SADAL data at the 2017 American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting
* Alexandria announces $2.5 million financing including $2 million strategic investment by Eric Sprott