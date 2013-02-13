版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四 01:00 BJT

Venezuela to receive $1.1 billion bonus payment from Rosneft

CARACAS Feb 13 Venezuela will receive a $1.1 billion bonus payment from Russian oil company Rosneft for a joint venture crude project in the South American OPEC nation, Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Wednesday.

Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has partnered with Rosneft to develop projects in the Orinoco extra-heavy crude belt.

