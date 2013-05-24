版本:
Venezuela's PDVSA says gets $1 bln credit line from Schlumberger

MORICHAL, Venezuela May 24 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA will receive a $1 billion revolving credit line from oil services giant Schlumberger, the OPEC nation's oil minister said on Friday.

The two companies also signed an agreement to create an oil services joint venture that will help increase production in the vast Orinoco extra-heavy crude belt.
