Venezuela runs up $1 bln debt for late shipping containers

| PUERTO CABELLO, Venezuela/LONDON, April 22
PUERTO CABELLO, Venezuela/LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) -
V enezuelan state agencies have run up close to $1 billion in
debts with shipping firms due to delays in returning containers,
potentially boosting the cost of importing staple goods as the
country struggles with product shortages and an economic crisis.
The agencies have held containers for months or simply never
returned them, at times leaving the truck-sized steel boxes for
years in oil industry facilities or on provincial farms even
though this costs $100 per day per container, according to
industry sources.
The debts have piled up over the last six years, coinciding
with a steady rise in the role of state agencies in importing
goods to Venezuela, particularly food. The country is served by
industry giants such as Maersk of Denmark and
Hamburg Sud of Germany.
The container debts put shipping lines on a long list of
industries ranging from international airlines to
telecommunications giants that have complained of being unable
to collect on billions of dollars in unpaid Venezuelan bills.
Like these groups, it is unclear if shipping firms will ever
be able to recover the debt. But it adds to the risks for
shipping companies serving the Venezuelan market. Freight rates
to Venezuela have risen to become among the highest in region,
and in some cases are three times higher than other South
American destinations, according to documents seen by Reuters.
That higher cost creates an additional difficulty for
President Nicolas Maduro's government, which is struggling with
triple-digit inflation and chronic product shortages reminiscent
of the former Soviet Union.
Government agencies including the Food Ministry and state
oil company PDVSA, which is involved in food imports, did not
respond to requests for comment.
Venezuela's shipping industry association last year
estimated the debt at $817 million for containers that were not
returned or returned late. The figure has now topped $1 billion,
according to an industry source with first-hand knowledge of
situation who asked not to be identified.
In the country's main port city of Puerto Cabello,
containers worth $20,000 to $40,000 each are piled up in empty
lots and along unpaved roads.
"Puerto Cabello is turning into one big warehouse," said
opposition deputy Deyalitza Aray, who has investigated what she
calls the growing disorder in public imports.
A container bearing Hamburg Sud's logo, for example, sits
behind a trailer at a fertilizer plant owned by state oil
company PDVSA outside Puerto Cabello. Its function is not
immediately evident.
A Venezuelan shipping industry source said he traveled to a
farm in the central state of Portuguesa in hopes of recovering
12 containers and ended up finding more than 100.
Hamburg Sud declined to comment. A Maersk
official acknowledged in an interview that "payment issues have
certainly become more challenging" in Venezuela, but did not
directly comment on shipping container debts.
The debts are the result of unpaid fines from containers
that spent months or years in Venezuela, according to local port
sources. At this point, most have been returned.
"The government still doesn't want to recognize this debt,"
the shipping industry source said, adding that debts are
unrelated to payment for shipping services.
Shipping lines plan to continue working in Venezuela despite
its difficult financial situation, which includes nearly $7
billion in bond payments to be made by Venezuela and PDVSA for
the remainder of the year. Investors worry about a potential
default, despite Venezuela's assurances to the contrary.
Shipping lines prefer to avoid conflict with the government
and hope things will improve in the medium term, according to
industry sources.
'STATE OF CRISIS'
Maduro and his allies say the country's economic problems
are the result of an "economic war" waged by political
adversaries, and say the government's import efforts have helped
provide goods and services to the country's poor.
Socialist Party legislator Ramon Lobo of the legislature's
finance commission said he was not aware of debts to shipping
firms, but that the government was seeking to improve port
logistics.
"There has been a process of increasing the flexibility of
administrative procedures that slowed imports and exports," he
said.
The recent plunge in the price of oil, which provides nearly
all of Venezuela's foreign exchange, has left it struggling to
import food and the raw materials to manufacture staple goods.
Maduro's government has used currency controls created by
late President Hugo Chavez to channel dollars for food imports
toward state-run firms, which now manage more than half the
country's total imports even though they have for years been
synonymous with mismanagement.
Venezuela's comptroller's office in 2008 found that PDVAL, a
division of PDVSA created that same year to expand food imports,
left several hundred shipping containers filled with perishable
food stuck in port for nine months. Inspectors in 2010 found
more than 1,000 shipping containers carrying powdered milk
stacked in a PDVSA petrochemicals complex.
Port authorities left containers for as long as six years in
Puerto Cabello, the comptroller said in 2014.
"We've turned into hunters of containers with spoiled
merchandise," said Aray, the legislator, whose desk is filled
with pictures of packages of powdered milk that expired while
sitting in shipping containers.
Shipping lines over the last year have increased rates for
delivery to Venezuela to compensate for the associated risks,
which include risk of theft or assault, difficulty in obtaining
payment for merchandise, and long queues at ports.
This is in contrast to global freight rates, which are
falling in response to lower fuel prices and weaker
international trade.
"The Venezuela shipping sector is in a state of crisis,"
said Andrew van den Born of risk advisory and insurance
brokerage Willis Towers Watson.
"But the reality is this merely reflects the economic woes
in the wider Venezuelan economy, which is effectively in
meltdown."
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Mary Milliken)