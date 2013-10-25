PDVSA tests using drones to watch for Venezuela oil spills

CARACAS Oct 25 Venezuelan state oil company
PDVSA said on Friday it was testing unmanned aircraft to monitor
energy installations and watch for spills in the country's crude
heartland around Lake Maracaibo.
A series of oil spills in recent years have put pressure on
the government and heightened concerns about the industry's
impact on the environment of the South American OPEC nation.
The current monitoring system has relied upon human
observers riding in costly three-hour helicopter flights every
day.
"The introduction of unmanned aircraft as a surveillance and
control system would make our environmental monitoring more
efficient, and considerably reduce the costs and operational
risks involved," PDVSA said in a statement.
The company did not give details on the tests, but said it
was working with technicians from state-owned arms maker Cavim
to develop the cameras and global positioning systems that will
be installed on the drones.
The government confirmed last year it had started building
unmanned aircraft as part of military cooperation with Iran and
other political allies such as China and Russia.
Venezuela said at the time it had produced three of the
aircraft, which are believed to be similar to the U.S.-made
unarmed ScanEagle class of drones, made by Boeing Co's
Insitu unit.
The government said they would be equipped with cameras and
only be used for national security.
Venezuela produces about 3 million barrels per day of crude
and is the fourth-biggest supplier to the United States. Its
western Zulia state, which encircles Lake Maracaibo, accounts
for about one-third of the country's total output.
The country, which has relied heavily on its oil industry
for the last hundred years, suffers regular accidents and oil
spills, especially around the very polluted Lake Maracaibo.
Zulia state is Venezuela's oldest crude production area, and
the lake itself contains a tangle of antiquated pipes, pumps and
other oil installations.
PDVSA routinely blames accidents on sabotage by political
opponents. The opposition says years of mismanagement are to
blame for a string of accidents, including last year's deadly
explosion at the country's biggest oil refinery, Amuay.