Strike lifted at Venezuela steelmaker Sidor -union

| CARACAS, Sept 30
CARACAS, Sept 30 A 10-day strike at Venezuelan
steelmaker Sidor is over after workers reached agreement with
management over benefits claims stretching back years, union and
company sources said.
"Operations re-started on Sunday with the 3-11 pm shift,"
the local Sutiss union's president Jose Luis Hernandez told
Reuters, confirming agreement over the back payments.
"We're back to work. The production lines are totally
operative," added a company source, who asked not to be named.
Sidor has an installed annual capacity of 5 million tonnes,
but output has tumbled since its nationalization five years ago
due to frequent protests and insufficient investment.
Production in 2012 reached a 16-year low of 1.5 million
tonnes. Sidor's goal for this year is to reach 4.45 million
tonnes of liquid steel, but workers doubt output will reach even
half that.
The steelmaker's woes are part of a general malaise in the
South American OPEC nation's once-buoyant metals industry.
The government of President Nicolas Maduro estimated losses
from the Sidor strike at about $40 million, though workers
estimate a figure four times higher.