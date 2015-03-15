World Bank tribunal orders Venezuela to pay oil firm Tidewater $46 mln

BRIEF-AC Immune SA reports qtrly loss per share CHF 0.17
* Qtrly total revenues CHF 2.0 million versus. CHF 0.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CARACAS, March 15 A World Bank tribunal has ordered Venezuela to pay oil service company Tidewater around $46 million in compensation for seized vessels, Venezuela said in a statement.
The award includes some $44 million in invoices owed.
When asked on Sunday whether the OPEC country might seek revisions or the annulment of the award, lawyer George Kahale, with Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP, told Reuters that the decision would be "carefully reviewed".
May 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Siteone Landscape Supply Inc - intends to amend its existing $297 million term loan facility maturing on April 29, 2022