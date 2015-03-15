World Bank tribunal orders Venezuela to pay oil firm Tidewater $46 mln

CARACAS, March 15 A World Bank tribunal has ordered Venezuela to pay oil service company Tidewater around $46 million in compensation for seized vessels, Venezuela said in a statement.

The award includes some $44 million in invoices owed.

When asked on Sunday whether the OPEC country might seek revisions or the annulment of the award, lawyer George Kahale, with Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP, told Reuters that the decision would be "carefully reviewed".

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Kevin Liffey)