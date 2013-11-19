Venezuela asks Twitter to block black market dollar tweeters

CARACAS Nov 19 Venezuela asked Twitter
on Tuesday to block accounts linked to websites that publish the
black market exchange rate for dollars, which the government
says undermines its efforts to enforce currency controls and
rein in inflation.
President Nicolas Maduro ordered internet service providers
this month to block pages including www.dolartoday.com that
publish the rate, which is now more than nine times the official
rate of 6.3 bolivars per dollar.
In recent days, Twitter accounts associated with those pages
have been tweeting alternate web addresses to access the sites.
Venezuela's telecommunications agency said it told Twitter
the firm was letting internet users duck the prohibition, "a
situation that is seriously damaging to the Venezuelan economy."
A Twitter spokesman said the company did not have any
immediate comment.
Since 2003 Venezuela has maintained exchange controls that
keep the dollar at a fixed rate, though trading on the black
market has gone on since the controls were put into place.
Government leaders say disseminating the black market rate
leads shopkeepers to inflate prices artificially, contributing
to the country's annual inflation rate of nearly 55 percent.
Opposition critics have used Twitter to pillory the
government's efforts to block the websites, with the @DolarToday
account likening it to blaming a case of fever on a thermometer.
Last month, Maduro accused the microblogging service of
deleting accounts belonging to ruling Socialist Party officials.
Twitter did not respond to that allegation.