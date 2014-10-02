版本:
Venezuela vows legal action after Twitter suspends official's account

CARACAS Oct 2 Venezuela's Socialist government has said it will take legal action against Twitter Inc, the U.S. social media site, for apparently suspending the account of a ruling party governor.

The microblogging site on Wednesday suspended the account of Tareck El Aissami, an Aragua state governor and former Interior and Justice Minister (@TareckPSUV), according to Information Minister Delcy Rodriguez.

"We're going to take legal action against Twitter's abusive and illegal practice," Rodriguez wrote on Twitter late Wednesday.

Most Venezuelan politicians, including the late president Hugo Chavez, are avid Twitter users.

Twitter declined to comment. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
