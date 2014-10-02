Venezuela vows legal action after Twitter suspends official's account

BRIEF-Unilever to buy U.S.-based condiment maker Sir Kensington's
* Signed an agreement to acquire Sir Kensington's, a New York-based condiment maker
CARACAS Oct 2 Venezuela's Socialist government has said it will take legal action against Twitter Inc, the U.S. social media site, for apparently suspending the account of a ruling party governor.
The microblogging site on Wednesday suspended the account of Tareck El Aissami, an Aragua state governor and former Interior and Justice Minister (@TareckPSUV), according to Information Minister Delcy Rodriguez.
"We're going to take legal action against Twitter's abusive and illegal practice," Rodriguez wrote on Twitter late Wednesday.
Most Venezuelan politicians, including the late president Hugo Chavez, are avid Twitter users.
Twitter declined to comment. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
BUCHAREST, April 20 NATO member Romania plans to buy Patriot missiles from U.S. company Raytheon to help protect its airspace, a senior defence ministry official said on Thursday.
* Marcato Capital Management says Buffalo Wild Wings CEO Sally Smith should resign