UPDATE 1-Venezuelan upgrader stopped by equipment failure-source

* Source: Petropiar project halted by water pump failure

* Expectation for full reactivation by Thursday (Recasts, updates with more comments from source; adds background; adds byline)

By Marianna Parraga

CARACAS, Oct 11 Venezuelan heavy crude upgrader Petropiar suffered equipment failure that shut down operations this week, a project source told Reuters on Tuesday, adding the project was expected to be back up and running on Thursday.

Petropiar converts up to 180,000 barrels per day of extra heavy crude from the Orinoco belt into exportable oil.

"There was a problem in a water pump and the upgrader is being reactivated," said the source, who requested anonymity for because they are not allowed to comment on operations.

The source added that the reactivation will be completed on Thursday.

Petropiar is jointly run by state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and Chevron (CVX.N).

Venezuela's upgraders and refineries have been plagued by operational problems and accidents since 2009, leading to a drop off in exports by the OPEC member.

PDVSA said in a statement on Tuesday it completed the replacement of a valve in the water pump room, stating that it had failed. However it did not give details of the stoppage.

A second PDVSA-run upgrader, Petroanzoategui, with capacity of 130,000 barrels a day, was stopped last week for major maintenance that is expected to last for 52 days, the company said. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; writing by Daniel Bases)