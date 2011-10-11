UPDATE 1-Venezuelan upgrader stopped by equipment failure-source

* Source: Petropiar project halted by water pump failure
* Expectation for full reactivation by Thursday
By Marianna Parraga
CARACAS, Oct 11 Venezuelan heavy crude upgrader
Petropiar suffered equipment failure that shut down operations
this week, a project source told Reuters on Tuesday, adding the
project was expected to be back up and running on Thursday.
Petropiar converts up to 180,000 barrels per day of extra
heavy crude from the Orinoco belt into exportable oil.
"There was a problem in a water pump and the upgrader is
being reactivated," said the source, who requested anonymity
for because they are not allowed to comment on operations.
The source added that the reactivation will be completed on
Thursday.
Petropiar is jointly run by state-owned oil company
Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and Chevron (CVX.N).
Venezuela's upgraders and refineries have been plagued by
operational problems and accidents since 2009, leading to a
drop off in exports by the OPEC member.
PDVSA said in a statement on Tuesday it completed the
replacement of a valve in the water pump room, stating that it
had failed. However it did not give details of the stoppage.
A second PDVSA-run upgrader, Petroanzoategui, with capacity
of 130,000 barrels a day, was stopped last week for major
maintenance that is expected to last for 52 days, the company
said.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; writing by Daniel Bases)