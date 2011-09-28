版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 29日 星期四 05:55 BJT

UPDATE 2-Stoppage planned at Venezuela upgrader in 2012

 * Petromonagas capacity to increase to 145,000 bpd
 * All Venezuela's four heavy oil upgraders need work
 (Updates with details, paragraphs 2, 6, 7)
 PUERTO LA CRUZ, Venezuela, Sept 28 Venezuela
will stop its Petromonagas heavy oil upgrader next year to
upgrade its capacity by about a quarter to 145,000 barrels per
day (bpd), a TNK-BP TNBPI.RTS executive said on Wednesday.
 Sergey Funygin, president of the local subsidiary of
Russia's TNK-BP, told reporters the stoppage was due to start
in March or April 2012 and would last about a month.
 TNK-BP is a partner in the upgrader, which converts
tar-like crude from Venezuela's Orinoco belt into lighter
exportable oil, with Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.
 The stoppage fits with a broader plan of maintenance for
the South American OPEC member's four upgraders, which have
been hit by failures and maintenance stoppages since 2009.
 The socialist government of President Hugo Chavez
nationalized the four Orinoco upgrader projects in 2007,
expelling Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and ConocoPhillips (COP.N)
after they refused to accept a minority stake.
 TNK-BP has a 16.7 percent stake in Petromonagas after it
bought the assets of BP (BP.L) in Venezuela.
 Speaking on the sidelines of an oil conference hosted by
PDVSA in Puerto La Cruz, Funygin said TNK-BP was preparing to
ask PDVSA whether the Russian company could increase its stake
in the upgrader to 40 percent, taking Exxon's old share.
 (Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Enrique Andres Pretel;
Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Dale Hudson)

