UPDATE 2-Stoppage planned at Venezuela upgrader in 2012

* Petromonagas capacity to increase to 145,000 bpd

* All Venezuela's four heavy oil upgraders need work (Updates with details, paragraphs 2, 6, 7)

PUERTO LA CRUZ, Venezuela, Sept 28 Venezuela will stop its Petromonagas heavy oil upgrader next year to upgrade its capacity by about a quarter to 145,000 barrels per day (bpd), a TNK-BP TNBPI.RTS executive said on Wednesday.

Sergey Funygin, president of the local subsidiary of Russia's TNK-BP, told reporters the stoppage was due to start in March or April 2012 and would last about a month.

TNK-BP is a partner in the upgrader, which converts tar-like crude from Venezuela's Orinoco belt into lighter exportable oil, with Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.

The stoppage fits with a broader plan of maintenance for the South American OPEC member's four upgraders, which have been hit by failures and maintenance stoppages since 2009.

The socialist government of President Hugo Chavez nationalized the four Orinoco upgrader projects in 2007, expelling Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM.N ) and ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) after they refused to accept a minority stake.

TNK-BP has a 16.7 percent stake in Petromonagas after it bought the assets of BP ( BP.L ) in Venezuela.

Speaking on the sidelines of an oil conference hosted by PDVSA in Puerto La Cruz, Funygin said TNK-BP was preparing to ask PDVSA whether the Russian company could increase its stake in the upgrader to 40 percent, taking Exxon's old share. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Enrique Andres Pretel; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Dale Hudson)