REFILE-Venezuela PDVSA reiterates it is victim of corruption smear campaign

(Refiles to fix reporting credit)
March 28 Venezuela's state-owned oil company
PDVSA on Monday said it was the target of a smear campaign after
the U.S. Justice Department said three of the firm's former
employees had pleaded guilty to charges over a scheme to
corruptly secure energy contracts.
The former officials at Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA)
pleaded guilty under seal in December to conspiracy
to commit money laundering. Their pleas were unsealed by a
federal judge in Houston last week.
The three are Jose Luis Ramos Castillo, 38, Christian Javier
Maldonado Barillas, 39, and Alfonzo Eliezer Gravina Munoz, 53.
In a statement late on Monday night, PDVSA said the men "are
not PDVSA workers, they had temporary, low-level jobs in the
organizational structure of PDVSA Services Inc and were removed
before these accusations became public." (bit.ly/1Tfv9MF)
Further information on the three was not immediately
available.
The U.S. Justice Department said each had admitted to
accepting bribes from two Venezuelan businessmen, Roberto Rincon
and Abraham Jose Shiera Bastidas, who were charged in December
with violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
PDVSA had at the time also denounced what it called an
international campaign to discredit it.
The company on Monday said internal audits of domestic and
international procurement led by international forensic experts
were underway to determine if any illicit acts had been
committed.
