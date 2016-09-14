Venezuelan crude sales to the U.S. fall 13 pct in Aug

HOUSTON, Sept 14 Venezuelan crude sales to the
United States declined almost 13 percent last month to 712,870
barrels per day (bpd) due to fewer shipments of crude blends and
upgraded oil from the Orinoco Belt, according to Thomson Reuters
trade flows data.
Venezuela's crude output has significantly declined this
year amid a longer-than-expected cycle of low prices, affecting
exports to state-run PDVSA's main customers, including companies
in the United States.
PDVSA and its joint ventures sold 43 crude cargoes to the
U.S. in August. Main receiver was its own unit Citgo Petroleum,
followed by refining firms Valero Energy and Phillips 66
.
Separately, refiners Axeon Specialty Products and PBF Energy
made spot purchases of Venezuela's diluted crude oil
(DCO), Boscan and Hamaca crudes.
The August exports volume also marks a 12 percent decline
versus the 808,000 bpd sold in the same month of 2015.
Lack of imported oil enough to dilute extra heavy crude
output has impacted operations at the Orinoco Belt in recent
weeks, according to traders and sources from PDVSA's joint
ventures.
The most recent cargo of the heavy naphtha PDVSA imports to
mix with Venezuelan oil discharged at Jose port in mid-August,
according to Reuters data.
Long payment delays have also prevented BP from
allowing discharge of four cargoes carrying some 2.7 million
barrels of U.S. light crude that are currently anchored around
the island of Curacao. One of them has been moored since
mid-June.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Marguerita Choy)