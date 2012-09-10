U.S. ship captain released by Venezuela, charges dropped

* Police, looking for drugs, found rifles on board
* Latest diplomatic spat between Caracas and Washington
* Venezuela on edge ahead of Oct. 7 presidential vote
By Hugh Bronstein
CARACAS, Sept 10 Venezuela has dropped weapons
charges against the American captain of a U.S.-flagged cargo
ship arrested last week after three rifles were found on board,
people familiar with the latest diplomatic rumpus between
Washington and Caracas said.
Authorities suspecting the vessel of arms trafficking put 14
crew members under armed guard at the rear of the vessel, the
"Ocean Atlas," while the captain was taken on land for
questioning.
"The charges have been dropped," said Mark Miller, spokesman
for the ship's Florida-based management company Crowley Maritime
.
"The captain is back on board the ship with the crew and
plans are being made to leave port, which it will at the soonest
opportunity," Miller told Reuters by telephone on Monday.
The U.S. embassy in Caracas declined to comment, but a
spokesman for the Venezuelan government confirmed that the
matter had been resolved.
The captain's detention followed last month's arrest of
another U.S. citizen, who was accused of entering illegally from
neighboring Colombia and denounced as a possible "mercenary" by
President Hugo Chavez.
Chavez, a socialist seeking re-election next month, is a
ferocious critic of Washington, and his nearly 14-year rule has
been characterized by frequent bilateral incidents.
He made headlines in 2006 when he called then U.S. President
George W. Bush "the devil himself," and recently urged the rich
to vote for him on Oct. 7 to prevent a "civil war" in the
OPEC-member country.
Venezuelan police boarded the Ocean Atlas shortly after it
moored last week, saying they had received a tip that the vessel
carried illegal drugs, according to an account given by a crew
member in an email to Reuters.
The officials searched the vessel and found no drugs, but
did find rifles stored on board the ship for security, according
to the crew member, who asked not to be named.
Weapons are common on commercial ships on the high seas as
possible defense against pirates or other threats.