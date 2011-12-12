UPDATE 1-Venoco sees higher 2012 production

* Sees 2012 production rising 1-4 pct compared to 2011

Dec 12 Venoco Inc said it expects to increase prodcution by 1-4 percent next year as the gas-focused company produces more oil and shifts its focus away from natural gas, which has seen its prices fall in recent months.

The company expects 2012 production to come in at 17,750-18,250 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/day).

Denver, Colorado-based Venoco said it expects lower gas production but sees oil production growing by 15-20 percent compared to 2011.

U.S. oil prices climbed 17 percent, while natural gas prices slipped about 15 percent in July-September. The gas price fall was due to a supply glut and shaky economic conditions.

Many companies have turned their attention to shales with higher concentration of oil and natural gas liquids to cut exposure to the weak natural gas markets.

The company expects its 2012 capital expenditure to be $255 million, slightly more than its 2011 budget of $250 million.

The company's shares closed at $8.58 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.