UPDATE 2-Venoco CEO's go-private offer values co at $770 mln

* Offers $12.50/shr for rest of stake

* CEO already owns 50.3 pct stake in co

* Offer at 39 pct premium

* Co says board panel to consider proposal (Rewrites throughout, adds details)

Aug 29 Venoco Inc's Chief Executive Timothy Marquez proposed to take the oil & natural gas company private, valuing it at about $770 million.

Marquez, who already owns about 50.3 percent of the company's outstanding shares, said in a letter to the company that it would be merged with a new acquisition vehicle that he would form.

"I would expect to reinvest 100 percent of my equity ownership through this transaction," Marquez wrote in the letter to Venoco's board.

According to the proposal, Venoco shareholders will get $12.50 in cash for each share held, a 39 percent premium to the stock's close on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The offer price, however, is 44 percent below the stock's year-high in February.

Last November, gas explorer EXCO Resources' CEO had proposed to take the company private for $4.36 billion. However, no deal was struck. In July the company ended a review of strategic alternatives and signed a new standstill deal with its second-largest shareholder WL Ross & Co.

Natural gas prices NGc1 averaged $4.38 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) during April-June, up just about 3 percent from last year.

As of June 31, Denver-based Venoco had 61.6 million shares outstanding.

The gas-focused company said it has only received the proposal but no decision has been made regarding the proposal.

Venoco said its board will form a special committee of independent directors to consider the proposal.

Venoco shares were trading up 13 percent before the bell on Monday. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Gopakumar Warrier)