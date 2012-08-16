Venoco CEO in advanced talks on funding for buyout

Aug 16 Natural gas-focused Venoco Inc said Chief Executive Timothy Marquez was in advanced discussions for funding to enable him to take the company private, sending Venoco shares up as much as 18 percent.

The company in January agreed to be acquired by Marquez for $12.50 per share in a deal valued at $1.5 billion, including debt. Venoco has twice extended the deadline for CEO Marquez to secure funding for the deal.

The $436.5 million financing package being discussed includes an asset sale by Venoco to Denver Parent Corp, an affiliate of CEO Marquez, among other things. Denver Parent will also raise $240 million as part of the plan.

Venoco expects the deal to close before the Sept. 14 deadline.

Marquez, along with affiliated trusts and foundations, owned about 50.3 percent of Venoco as of Jan. 16.

Venoco shares were up 15 percent at $10.98 in early morning trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched $11.26 earlier in the session, their highest in nearly five months.