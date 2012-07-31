版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 1日

New Issue-Ventas Realty sells $275 mln notes

July 31 Ventas Realty LP/Capital Corp (VTR)
 on Tuesday sold $275 million of senior notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally planed
$250 million.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, UBS, and Wells
Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: VENTAS REALTY

AMT $275 MLN    COUPON 3.250 PCT   MATURITY    08/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.027   FIRST PAY   02/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.365 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/03/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 188 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

