Venture firm Andreessen Horowitz hires software veteran as adviser

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has added software veteran Kenneth Coleman to its roster of advisers, bringing expertise in a hot area for start-ups to one of Silicon Valley's most aggressive venture firms.
Coleman, 70, will provide mentorship, introductions and advice to Andreesen Horowitz portfolio companies, said Ben Horowitz, a partner who counts Coleman as one of his own mentors. Coleman hired Horowitz for his first job in Silicon Valley, a position at Silicon Graphics.
"I hope to be asked good questions, be a good listener, provide insight, open doors, make connections that might matter," Coleman said.
He has already helped Andreessen Horowitz portfolio companies make presentations at a pharmaceutical company he advises, he said. Start-ups generally hope that getting in front of bigger players in their field might land them a new customer or partner.
Coleman is the founder of ITM Software, a provider of information-technology management services. He also spent years in management positions at graphics-display company Silicon Graphics Inc; video-game publisher Activision; and computer-services company Hewlett Packard.
He joins Andreesen's existing special advisers, former Washington, DC, mayor Adrian Fenty and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.