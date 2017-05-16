Bain Capital Ventures to fund 'angel' investors

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 16 A well-known Silicon
Valley venture capital firm is taking an unusual approach to
technology investing by giving millions of dollars to other
investors, rather than to startups themselves.
Bain Capital Ventures, which has backed companies including
LinkedIn and DocuSign, said on Tuesday it will start
investing in "angel" investors - early-stage investors who are
often the first source of capital for startups, providing a
relatively small amount of money.
The plan, said Bain Capital Ventures managing director Salil
Deshpande, who is overseeing the new program, is to invest $2
million to $5 million annually, spread across five to 10 angel
investors. Specifically, Bain will sponsor investors listed on
AngelList, a website that connects startups and investors. These
angel investors have microfunds with a small portfolio of deals.
The move is a rare one for a VC firm and a sign of the
upheaval rocking the industry, as traditional venture firms are
squeezed by an influx of money in both early- and late-stage
startup investing. Early-stage funds have multiplied and
competition to fund young startups is fierce, while down the
line sovereign wealth funds and hedge funds that traditionally
back public companies are pouring dollars into late-stage
startups.
As other investors move into earlier stages of startup
investing, so, too, is Bain Capital Ventures, Deshpande said.
“We're not necessarily doing this to try and find the one
crazy startup idea," Deshpande said. "I hope it happens. But
that's not the purpose of this. The purpose is to embrace the
changes happening in venture.
"We should have added this to our playbook four years ago,"
he added.
Bain Capital Ventures will not dictate where angel investors
direct the money and will not have access to proprietary
information about the startups. The hope, though, is that by
developing relationships early on with startups through their
angel investors, Bain will have a better shot at directly
investing in those startups down the road.
"We hope it will bolster deal flow," Deshpande said.
Bain chose to fund angel investors on AngelList because the
website has the legal and back-office processes, such as
automated investing agreements, to make it easy to give and
receive funding.
Bain's funding for angel investors will come from its $600
million fund raised in 2016.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Leslie Adler)