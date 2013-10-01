Venture-backed IPOs and M&A activity decline in value

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 1 Average sizes of both
initial public offerings and acquisition prices dropped for
venture-backed companies last quarter as some companies battled
a tough environment in their sector and others faced outsized
comparisons from a year earlier.
Data from the National Venture Capital Association and
Thomson Reuters showed 26 venture-backed companies held IPOs
last quarter, more any quarter since the final three months of
2010, but the average offer amount dropped by 10 percent from a
year ago to $103 million.
Most of the IPOs were in the life-sciences sector, which has
been weaker than the technology sector, home to most of the IPOs
a year earlier.
Similarly, 107 venture-backed companies were sold, down from
125 in the year-earlier period. The total disclosed value of the
transactions fell to $4.88 billion, down 42 percent from $8.44
billion a year earlier. Just 31 deals disclosed their values,
down from 37 a year ago.
The bulk of the merger-and-acquisitions activity was in the
information technology sector, which saw some outsized deals in
the year-earlier quarter. They included VMWare's $1.26 billion
purchase last year of network virtualization company Nicira
Networks, Microsoft Corp's $1.2 billion acquisition of business
software company Yammer, and Facebook Inc's $1 billion purchase
of photo-sharing service Instagram.
Global security network company FireEye held the
largest IPO of the recent quarter, raising $349 million on Sept.
19. The largest M&A transaction was healthcare company Johnson &
Johnson's $650 million purchase of Aragon
Pharmaceuticals, a developer of anti-endocrine therapies.