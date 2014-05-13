Salesforce-backed Anaplan raises $100 million

SAN FRANCISCO May 13 Performance-management
company Anaplan has raised $100 million in fresh capital, it
said Tuesday, joining a growing roster of enterprise companies
winning private funding even as that sector wilts in the public
markets.
San Francisco-based Anaplan makes applications that help
companies such as beverages giant Diageo and
information-technology company Hewlett Packard make
financial, strategy and sales forecasts.
Draper Fisher Jurvetson led the funding round, with
participation from Brookside Capital, Coatue Management, Sands
Capital Management, and human-resources company Workday.
Draper's Randy Glein will take a seat on Anaplan's
board.
Existing investors Granite Ventures, Meritech Capital
Partners, salesforce.com and Shasta Ventures also joined
the funding round. All the cash was going directly to the
company, a spokeswoman said, rather than buying out existing
investors such as founders and employees.
Other enterprise companies that have raised large funding
rounds this year include online website testing service
Optimizely, which raised $57 million earlier this month;
field-service software provider ServiceMax, which raised $71
million in March; and business-intelligence software provider
Domo, which raised $125 million in February.
Anaplan has now raised a total of $150 million.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Ken Wills)