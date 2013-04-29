Insight Ventures raises $1.49 billion

| SAN FRANCISCO, April 29
SAN FRANCISCO, April 29 Two years after closing
on roughly $2 billion in new commitments, the venture capital
firm Insight Venture Partners is raising more money.
The firm - which counts microblog Twitter, newsreader
Flipboard, blog site Tumblr, and daily-deals site Living Social
among its investments - has raised $1.49 billion and has plans
to raise roughly $900 million more, according to U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission filings made on Friday.
The firm did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Insight filed documents for two other funds, but the capital
for those funds is part of the $1.49 billion it has raised to
date. One filing shows the firm has raised $354 million; another
shows another a pool of $417.5 million that has already been
sold.
In 2011, Insight raised a $1.5 billion fund, as well as a
co-investment fund that held $450 million in commitments; the
smaller fund was intended to allow Insight to invest in larger
deals, according to PEHub, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
The firm also said in 2011 that it would make investments up
to $150 million. But in at least one case, it exceeded that
range. In February, Insight invested $200 million in 9-year-old,
Atlanta-based AirWatch, which specializes in helping large
companies manage and secure the mobile devices of their
employees, according to a press release.
Other recent investments include: a $25 million minority
equity investment in Cherwell Software, a Colorado Springs,
Colo.-based company that sells IT service management software; a
$53 million investment in SR Labs, a New Delhi-based maker of
high-performance electronic-trading software; and Pluralsight, a
Salt Lake City-based online education company for software
developers, which raised $27.5 million from Insight.
Among Insight's most recent exits is email marketer
ExactTarget, which went public last year in a $161
million offering.
The SEC filings list the New York-based investment bank
Sparring Partners Capital as placement agent.