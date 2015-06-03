PillPack harnesses interest in healthcare firms to raise $50 mln

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3 Medications-by-mail
company PillPack said it had raised $50 million in funding,
underscoring the continuing appeal of healthcare companies to
venture capital backers.
PillPack is taking on established U.S. pharmacies such as
CVS, Rite-Aid and Walgreens, betting its tweaks,
such as delivering rolls of individual-dose packs labeled by
time and date, will help it win convenience-focused customers.
While technology has helped simplify other types of services
and purchases, entrepreneurs have largely overlooked the
pharmacy market, said George Zachary, a partner at Charles River
Ventures, who led the funding round and will take a seat on
PillPack's board.
Retail prescription drug sales in the U.S. last year totaled
$259 billion, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a
research organization.
Some 15 percent of prescriptions are filled via mail order,
including from the pharmacy giants, PillPack Chief Executive TJ
Parker said in an interview on Tuesday. While his company is
exclusively mail-order for now, it expects to open retail
locations later this year.
Trends such as the aging baby-boomer generation and national
health-care reform are leading to increased spending on
medicine, which in turn is drawing increased interest from
financial backers.
Last quarter, life sciences drew $2.2 billion in venture
backing, according to the National Venture Capital Association.
That placed it second only to the software sector, with almost a
one-third increase from $1.69 billion in the same quarter of
2014.
Accel Partners, Atlas Venture (CQ), Menlo Ventures, and
Sherpa Ventures also participated in the funding round.
Boston-based Pillpack was founded two years ago and launched
last year.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Alan Crosby)