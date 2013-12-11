Photo-sharing service Snapchat raises $50 million

BRIEF-Atico Mining says produced 2,550 ounces of gold in Q1
* Atico produces 5.05 million pounds of Cu and 2,550 ounces of Au in first quarter 2017
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 11 Snapchat, the mobile photo-sharing service beloved by teenagers and twenty-somethings, has raised another $50 million, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing made Wednesday.
The funding brings the total raised by the two-year-old company to more than $123 million.
The company has no revenue, but millions of users who use it to send photos that vanish from recipients' phones after a few seconds. A Pew Research Center study released in October said that 9 percent of U.S. mobile phone users use Snapchat.
The funding was first reported by TechCrunch.
Snapchat drew attention last month when reports emerged that it had turned down a $3 billion acquisition offer from Facebook. It raised $60 million earlier this year at a valuation of $800 million.
Founded by a group of Stanford students, its backers include: Benchmark, Institiutional Venture Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.
* Atico produces 5.05 million pounds of Cu and 2,550 ounces of Au in first quarter 2017
* The Weather Company and Lyft collaborate to provide personalized recommendations for made for samsung app users
BRASILIA, April 11 A Brazilian supreme court justice has ordered investigations into 71 sitting lawmakers and nine ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet allegedly linked to the country's biggest-ever corruption scandal, Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.