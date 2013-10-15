Jim Bankoff's Vox Media nears $40 million funding target

BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International names Jeffrey Kramer CEO
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 15 Vox Media, the publisher of sports website SB Nation, has raised $34 million of a $40 million new funding round, according to a filing at the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Vox, which also publishes technology site The Verge and viedeogame site Polygon, has previously raised more than $20 million from backers such as Accel Partners, Comcast Ventures, and Khosla Ventures. Accel led the latest round, according to a spokeswoman for the venture capital firm.
Vox chief executive Jim Bankoff formerly led websites such as AOL's Aol.com and established websites including TMZ, the celebrity-gossip site.
Lately, online-only publications have attracted outsized investor interest. In January, news site BuzzFeed raised $19.3 million from investors including New Enterprise Associates and SoftBank Capital.
Last year, Turner Broadcasting bought sports site Bleacher Report for about $180 million.
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - unit, Spectrum Health announced a joint venture to provide "long-term acute care to grand rapids community"
* Acasti Pharma provides update on Capre phase 3 development program