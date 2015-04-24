UPDATE 1-Snapchat backer IVP raises $1.4 billion for latest venture fund

(Credits a broader group for the term "private IPO" in the
By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 Late-stage venture firm
Institutional Venture Partners said on Thursday it had raised
$1.4 billion for its latest fund, IVP XV, showing continued
investor appetite for late-stage private companies even as the
The fund marks a considerable boost over the $1 billion IVP
XIV raised in 2012, and to some extent reflects the growing
tendency of late-stage startups to delay tapping public markets
for funds and instead turn to late-stage investors. Investors
such as Bill Gurley at Benchmark, David York at Top Tier Capital
and Josh Kopelman at First Round Capital have dubbed the
While some investors fret that the private markets generally
value these companies too highly, IVP general partner Sandy
Miller said exceptional growth, at least among the firm's
portfolio companies, justified the cash infusions. Revenue at
portfolio businesses more than tripled on average between 2014
and 2013, he said, compared to doubling three years earlier.
"Companies are growing faster today than companies have ever
grown in history," he said on Wednesday. "It's partly the scale
of the marketplaces people are addressing."
Those potential marketplaces include big-use cases and
customers, with portfolio companies such as online-file storage
system Dropbox and customer-support provider Zendesk
going after widely used services and the largest corporate
clients.
On the consumer side, plays such as photo-sharing service
Snapchat generally consider any person with a smartphone as part
of their market.
Still, some fast-growing companies disappoint when they do
finally reach public markets. File-storage company Box,
which is not part of IVP's portfolio, held a January initial
public offering that valued the company at $1.67 billion,
compared to a $2.4 billion valuation at its last private
financing in July.
Part of the reason IVP's fund size has grown, Miller said,
is that the firm now employs seven general partners, compared to
five at the launch of IVP XIV. The firm is still investing from
IVP XIV, he said, but plans to tap the funds raised in IVP XV by
the end of the year.
Last week, venture firm NEA said it had raised a $2.8
billion fund plus a separate $350 million late-stage fund, while
Menlo Ventures said it raised $400 million. Along with IVP, the
total for the four firms is almost $5 billion.
Last year, the total raised by venture firms over the entire
second quarter was just over $8 billion.
