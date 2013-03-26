Third Rock Ventures raises $516 million fund

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 Healthcare-oriented venture firm Third Rock Ventures said it had raised a $516 million fund, its third, even as healthcare investing endures something of a slump.
Investors have cooled on the sector due to factors including high regulatory hurdles, the long time frame for drug development and the lack of blockbuster initial public offerings for health and biotechnology companies.
Third Rock, founded in 2007 in Boston, said its latest fund would invest in up to 16 companies. The vehicle will focus on areas including diagnostics, therapeutics, information technology and data.
The firm's portfolio includes investments such as Lotus Tissue Repair, sold to Shire earlier this year in a deal that could reach $324.3 million if Lotus meets certain milestones.
Third Rock was founded six years ago in Boston. Its inaugural fund was $378 million, followed by a $426 million fund that closed in 2010.
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July