Josh James's Domo raises $125 million from TPG, others

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Enterprise-software startup
Domo has raised another $125 million in funding, it announced
Wednesday, doubling the capital that investors have put into the
company.
TPG Growth, an arm of investment company TPG, led the round,
joined by Salesforce.com, T. Rowe Price, Fidelity
Investments, Morgan Stanley, Viking Ventures and
Dragoneer Investment Group. Existing investors GGV Capital,
Greylock Partners, IVP and Mercato Partners also participated.
TPG has been ratcheting up its investments in venture-backed
startups. Last year, it backed SurveyMonkey and Uber, two hot
Silicon Valley-based companies. TPG will take a Domo board seat.
Domo was founded in 2011 by Josh James, who also founded
online marketing-and-analytics business Omniture, which he sold
to Adobe Systems for $1.8 billion in 2009. James's new
company offers business analytics that can handle large amounts
of data across different types of platforms. The 40-year-old
James is selling it as a service, allowing companies to skip
hefty up-front licensing fees in favor of pay-as-you go plans.
With the latest funding, Utah-based Domo has raised just
over $250 million.