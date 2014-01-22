Workday challenger Zenefits raises $15 million

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 22 Zenefits, a human
resources software company that is taking on industry giant
Workday, said it had raised $15 million in financing
led by venture firm Andreessen Horowitz.
While the San Francisco-based company focuses on small and
medium businesses for now, it plans one day to target bigger
businesses, said Andreessen general partner Lars Dalgaard, who
is joining Zenefits' board.
Zenefits makes money by fees collected from insurance
companies when it refers its clients for insurance. Its core
services are free.
Enterprise-oriented software is attracting big investments
in ventures after the stock market success of companies like
analytics company Tableau, marketing company Marketo
, and in 2012, Workday.
Existing investors Maverick Capital and Venrock participated
in the funding round.