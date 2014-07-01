Venture-backed IPOs raise $4.93 billion in second quarter

U.S. State Department appoints Fox News anchor as spokeswoman
WASHINGTON, April 24 Former Fox News anchor and correspondent Heather Nauert will be the new U.S. State Department spokeswoman, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 1 Initial public offerings for venture-backed companies slowed in the second quarter but the value of the transactions climbed to nearly $5 billion on the back of some outsized deals, making it one of the strongest quarters in recent years.
Data from the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) showed 28 venture-backed IPOs last quarter, down from 37 in the first quarter. But they raised a total of $4.93 billion, up from $3.4 billion in the first quarter and more than double the $2.25 billion in the year-earlier period.
The bulk of the IPOs came from the life sciences sector, with 16 IPOs that raised $1.24 billion.
The largest IPO of the quarter came from China, with its online shopping company JD.com raising $2 billion in May. China is home to one of the most anticipated IPOs likely to hit the market this quarter: e-commerce company Alibaba.
In merger-and-acquisitions activity, the NVCA said 97 venture-backed companies were acquired by others in the second quarter. Of the 33 that reported transaction values, the average deal size was $98.6 million.
