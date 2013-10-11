Kleiner Perkins closes ranks on early-stage investing -report

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 11 Venture-capital firm
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers is reorganizing its partner
ranks so that just five managing directors will lead its
early-stage investments, according to a report in Fortune.
The five partners are John Doerr, Ted Schlein, Randy
Komisar, Beth Seidenberg and Mike Abbott, according to the
report. Abbott is the newest of the group, having joined Kleiner
two years ago from Twitter, where he was vice president of
engineering.
The move leaves out existing partners such as Bing Gordon,
the former Electronic Arts executive who led the firm's
investment in game company Zynga ; Chi-Hua Chien,
responsible for much of the firm's consumer-technology
investments; Matt Murphy, who manages the firm's mobile-oriented
iFund; and cleantech-oriented partner Amol Deshpande.
Those partners could be taking on more responsibilities in
growth equity, Fortune said.
Kleiner did not immediately return a call for comment.
Kleiner, while still a highly regarded venture firm, does
not enjoy quite the same reputation it held a decade ago, when
it was riding high on the back of investments such as Amazon
and Google.
Last year, it closed its 15th fund, at $525 million, down
from $650 million for its 14th fund.