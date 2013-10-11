UPDATE 1-Kleiner Perkins closes ranks on early-stage investing

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 11 Venture-capital firm
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers is reorganizing its partner
ranks so that just five managing directors will lead its
early-stage investments, according to a memo to its investors
obtained by Reuters.
The five partners are John Doerr, Ted Schlein, Randy
Komisar, Beth Seidenberg and Mike Abbott, the memo said. Abbott
is the newest of the group, having joined Kleiner two years ago
from Twitter, where he was vice president of engineering. The
news was first reported by Fortune.
"The recruiting wars for talent and accelerating pace of
innovation put a premium on having exceptional investing and
company building expertise," the firm said in the memo, which
was sent to investors Wednesday.
The move leaves out existing partners such as Bing Gordon,
the former Electronic Arts executive who led the firm's
investment in game company Zynga ; Chi-Hua Chien,
responsible for much of the firm's consumer-technology
investments; Matt Murphy, who manages the firm's mobile-oriented
iFund; and cleantech-oriented partner Amol Deshpande.
Those partners could be taking on more responsibilities, for
example in growth equity, two people familiar with the matter
said.
The changes do not affect Kleiner's $1 billion Digital
Growth Fund, which is run by Mary Meeker, the former Morgan
Stanley research analyst. Digital Growth oversees investments
such as Twitter, payments service Square, and loans-service
LendingClub.
The changes also do not affect the $500 million Green Growth
Fund, which is led by Ben Kortlang and Michael Linse.
A Kleiner spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
In its memo, Kleiner also said that John Denniston, a
partner of 12 years, would be leaving the firm.
Kleiner, while still a highly regarded venture firm, does
not enjoy quite the same reputation it held a decade ago when it
was riding high on the back of investments such as Amazon
and Google.
Last year, it closed its 15th fund, at $525 million, down
from $650 million for its 14th fund.