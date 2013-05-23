Khosla Ventures hires Google veteran Ben Ling

SAN FRANCISCO May 23 Khosla Ventures said on
Thursday it is adding another new hire to its investment team:
Ben Ling, who brings additional consumer-Internet expertise to
Khosla, known for investing a substantial chunk of its portfolio
in cleantech companies.
Ling, who has held senior roles at YouTube, Google,
and Facebook,, joined the firm earlier this week, said a
Khosla spokeswoman. He is Khosla's second big hire of 2013 after
former Paypal and Square executive Keith Rabois joined in March.
Ling left his position as chief operating officer at
social-discovery network Badoo last year. His angel investments
include Fab.com and payments company Square.
Khosla Ventures' investments include Square; microserver
company SeaMicro, acquired by chip designer AMD earlier
last year for $334 million; and business social-networking
service Yammer, acquired by Microsoft earlier last year
for $1.2 billion.
The firm, founded in 2004 by Sun Microsystems co-founder
Vinod Khosla, raised a $1.05 billion fund in 2011.