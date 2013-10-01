Redpoint Ventures hires former Twitter executive

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 1 Venture-capital firm
Redpoint said on Tuesday it has hired Twitter's former head of
platform Ryan Sarver to be a partner.
Sarver will focus on finding investments in social
applications and platforms, as well as the easy-to-deploy
software commonly known as "software as a service", the venture
firm said in a press release. He left Twitter, which is
preparing for an initial public offering that investors say is
one of the most anticipated since Facebook, earlier this year.
Separately, Redpoint said it was promoting Tomasz Tunguz
from principal to partner, and hiring Jamie Davidson, former
vice president of product at Hotel Tonight, as senior associate.
Redpoint is known for early-stage technology investments
such as vacation-rental company HomeAway and
digital-videorecording company TiVo. Earlier this year,
it announced it had closed a $400 million early stage fund,
Redpoint V.