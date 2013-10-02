UPDATE 1-Redpoint Ventures hires former Twitter executive Sarver in investment hunt

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 1 Venture capital firm
Redpoint Ventures said it has hired former Twitter Inc executive
Ryan Sarver to be a partner as it seeks investment opportunities
in technology applications and platforms.
Before leaving the social media network in June, Sarver was
in charge of Twitter's platform, building relationships with
other companies that use Twitter's data. He left his post before
Twitter filed plans for an initial public offering that
investors say is one of the most anticipated since Facebook Inc
.
Redpoint is known for early-stage technology investments
such as vacation-rental company HomeAway and
digital-videorecording company TiVo. Earlier this year,
it announced it had closed a $400 million early stage fund,
Redpoint V.
Sarver has previously made some "angel," or early-stage,
investments of his own, including in private-jet company
BlackJet and home-automation company Smartthings, but has not
adopted an active angel investor strategy.
Separately, Redpoint said it was promoting Tomasz Tunguz
from principal to partner, and hiring Jamie Davidson, former
vice president of product at last-minute hotel reservations
company Hotel Tonight Inc, as senior associate.