Payments company Square raises $200 million

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
Sept 17 Payments company Square said it closed on its fourth major funding round, an investment of more than $200 million.
Investors include Citi Ventures, Rizvi Traverse Management, and coffee retailer Starbucks Corp. The coffee chain's investment was announced last month.
The company is valued at about $3.25 billion, a source familiar with the matter has said. At the time of the company's last funding round in June 2011, it was worth around $1 billion.
Square, led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and founded just three years ago, has won kudos for helping small businesses take credit-card payments easily and cheaply. Detractors say the company is overvalued and has too many competitors.
Other Square backers include Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, and Visa Inc .
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Automation and the new U.S. administration were the big unknowns at the Indian tech sector's annual shindig this week, with machines threatening to take away thousands of jobs and concerns over possible visa rule changes in the key American market.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 PDG Realty SA, the Brazilian homebuilder struggling with a cash crunch, is considering surrendering buildings and land given as collateral to creditors ahead of a potential in-court reorganization, two people directly involved in the plan said.