Venture capital firm Matrix nabs young star from Square

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 7 Venture capital firm Matrix Partners said it had hired 28-year-old Jared Fliesler, an executive at the mobile-payments company Square, as general partner.
Matrix had been talking to Fliesler for about the last year, said general partner Dana Stadler, who believes Fliesler will be able to give good advice to early-stage companies, Matrix's focus area.
"He has a nice style to him in terms of being able to partner and listen and contribute," Stadler said. "He has an impeccable track record in partnering with founders."
Fliesler joined Square in 2011 as vice president for user acquisition and business operations. He had formerly worked at Google as director of product management after Google acquired application maker Slide, his previous employer.
"The thing I realized I really love was early stage, shaking the snow globe, saying 'What is going to work?'" Fliesler said.
"I'm addicted to startups."
He left Square because it had grown so large that he believed it was harder to make a big difference in the company's trajectory, he said. Square's processing business handles about $10 billion in sales from 800,000 activated accounts, compared with $2 billion in sales and 3 million accounts when he started.
Fliesler's official start date at Matrix is April 1.
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.