Former Salesforce exec raises $11.2 mln for software startup

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 Chuck Ganapathi, the
executive behind Salesforce's popular Chatter software,
is starting a company that takes aim at that company's core
focus of managing business relationships.
Tactile, a service launching on Tuesday, aims to
automatically synchronize email, calendar, tasks, Salesforce
data, LinkedIn contacts, Twitter and other functions. It will
help salespeople and other users manage data, Ganapathi said in
an interview last week.
He has raised $11.2 million from Redpoint Ventures and Accel
Partners, the venture firm where he worked as entrepreneur in
residence while he developed the idea for Tactile.
"There was no better place to think about it because they
are the ones who funded Dropbox," he said, referring to the
startup he drew inspiration from. Dropbox, widely considered an
initial public offering candidate for later this year, allows
users to synchronize files automatically to the cloud, so the
files can be accessed from anywhere rather than a specific set
of computers.
Ganapathi said Redwood City, Calif.-based Tactile will be
more complimentary than competitive with services such as
Dropbox and Salesforce.
Dozens of enterprise-application software startups are
trying to tap into a market that research firm Gartner estimated
would total $142.8 billion dollars in 2014. Base, Intercom,
Nimble, and Pipedrive make up a handful of the startups
competing in various aspects of customer-relations management.
Accel's Kevin Efrusy, a former classmate of Ganapathi's at
Stanford University's graduate school of business, will join
Tactile's board, as will Redpoint Ventures' Satish Dharmaraj.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by David Gregorio)