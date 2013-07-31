ZestFinance raises $20 million from Thiel Capital

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 31
SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 ZestFinance, a company
that licenses out its technology to minimize the risks in making
loans, is getting a cash infusion from an entrepreneur who
figured out how to make money transfers on the Internet:
PayPal's Peter Thiel.
Thiel Capital is leading a $20 million investment round in
ZestFinance, joined by Northgate Capital and existing investors
Lightspeed Venture Partners, Matrix Partners, Kensington Capital
Holdings, and Eastward Capital Partners. Thiel Capital will take
a board observer seat; its founder co-founded Ebay's
PayPal.
Since its last financing round in January 2012, ZestFinance
has changed focus from making loans itself to licensing out its
technology. The company uses sophisticated algorithms and far
more data points than traditional lenders to suss out good
credit risks.
"Everyone thinks underwriting was solved in the 1970s by
Fair Isaac," said ZestFinance Chief Executive and co-founder
Douglas Merrill, talking about the company that provides FICO
credit scores. "But it wasn't."
One customer is Spotloan, a subprime lender owned by the
Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians in Belcourt, North
Dakota, which uses ZestFinance technology to make loans at rates
it says are about half those charged by payday-loan lenders.
ZestFinance is exploring working with insurance companies,
credit-card lenders, and others, said co-founder and Chief
Operating Officer Shawn Budde, to help evaluate borrowers of all
different income groups. Budde was previously manager of the
subprime credit-card portfolio at Capital One.
The company last raised $23 million in equity in January
2012. Including the latest round, ZestFinance will have raised a
total of $55 million in equity.