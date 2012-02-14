Canada venture capital investment at 4-yr highs

BRIEF-Western Refining Logistics qtrly income of $0.31 per common limited partner unit
* Western Refining Logistics, LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
TORONTO Feb 14 Venture capital investment rose to a four-year high in Canada in 2011, driven by broad bets on innovation sectors but dominated by activity in information technology, the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA) said on Tuesday.
Venture capital investment in Canada in 2011 rose 34 percent from the year before to C$1.5 billion ($1.5 billion), the highest level since 2007, when it was C$2.1 billion.
"Canadian VC (Venture Capital) investment rose in 2011 to meet surging demand for risk capital, fueled by rising levels of entrepreneurship, the activity of business incubators and R&D incentives," CVCA President Gregory Smith said in a release.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 Two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - will be charged with murder on Wednesday over their alleged involvement in the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader at Kuala Lumpur's main airport, Malaysia's attorney general said.
* Egide: completion of the acquisition of Santier in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)