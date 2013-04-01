UPDATE 1-Venture Capital funds held back in first quarter

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1 Venture Capital funds
held onto their investments in the first quarter of the year,
according to data released on Monday from Thomson Reuters and
the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA), in part because
of politics.
The number of venture-backed initial public offerings fell
to eight from 19 in the first quarter of 2012 and totaled $672
million, compared with $1.68 billion a year earlier.
The number of venture-backed companies acquired by other
companies dropped to 77 from 114 a year earlier. For the 10 who
reported the value of their deals, the aggregate value was
$984.3 million.
The NVCA blamed the slow quarter on U.S. political
uncertainty and tax issues. Congress failed to pass budget
legislation, triggering automatic spending cuts on Jan. 1.
Separately, tax increases kicked in, also on Jan. 1.
"Anybody contemplating selling would have pushed to close in
2012 for tax advantage," said Steve Dietz, a partner at Los
Angeles-based GRP Partners. "Personally, I'm surprised there is
not more of a decline in Q1 2013."
Model N, a Redwood Shores, Calif.-based software
company that specializes in life sciences and technology
revenue, held the largest venture-backed IPO of the quarter. It
raised $120 million and began trading on March 19th.