Formation 8 raises $500 million for second venture fund

SAN FRANCISCO Dec 3 Formation 8, the U.S.
venture capital firm known for backing virtual-reality company
Oculus VR, said on Wednesday it has raised $500 million for its
second fund, less than two years after raising $448 million for
its first one.
The fund, created by startup whiz kid Joe Lonsdale and
colleagues Brian Koo and Jim Kim, specializes in technology
companies with aspirations of doing business in Asia.
"We like to place contrarian bets," Koo said in an interview
on Tuesday, citing hardware, agriculture technology, and energy
as areas from which many other venture firms shy away. In recent
year, software companies have attracted the most dollars,
according to the National Venture Capital Association, as well
as the most buzz in venture capital.
Oculus, which relies on hardware in the form of a 3D headset
for video games, is a case in point. Facebook Inc bought
the company earlier this year for $2 billion.
Formation 8 uses connections in Asia to help companies in
their portfolio, as it did with Oculus. Koo, whose cousin is
chairman of Korean conglomerate LG Electronics Inc
helped connect Oculus with another Korean company, electronics
giant Samsung Co Ltd. Samsung now helps Oculus
develop its video screens.
Working with Formation 8 can help their U.S. portfolio
companies gain the same entree to Asia they might gain with a
strategic investment by a large Asian business, without the
drawback of putting off other potential Asian partners, Koo and
Kim argued.
They plan to invest about 15 percent of the new fund into
Asian-based startups.
"That's our competitive advantage, and we want to build on
that," said Kim, about Formation 8's Asia know-how. The firm has
business-development offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and
Singapore.
One of the new fund's first investments is in YelloMobile,
the Korean mobile phone-based shopping and media company.
About 20 percent of the fund's investors are Asia-based,
with the rest largely U.S.-based institutions and individuals,
Kim and Koo said.
The firm has attracted several alumni of Menlo-Park based
investment firm Khosla Ventures, including Kim, new partner
Shirish Sathaye, and special adviser Pierre Lamond, known for
his pioneering work in semiconductors.
