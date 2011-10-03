Venture capital-backed IPOs reach two-year low

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Five companies go public in third quarter
* Dealmaking activity rises
Oct 3 Just five venture-capital backed companies held initial public offerings last quarter, data from the National Venture Capital Association and Thomson Reuters shows, marking the worst showing since late 2009.
In dollar terms, the offer amount of the IPOs was $442.9 million, again, the worst showing since the end of 2009.
Meanwhile, some 101 venture-backed companies were bought, with 35 disclosing deal terms. That represents the highest dollar amount of deals with disclosed terms since the fourth quarter of 2009, showing that exits are still available for good companies.
In the largest IPO of the quarter, Chinese holding company Tudou TUDO.O raised $174 million on the Nasdaq stock market in August. Three of the five IPOs -- real-estate service Zillow (Z.O), telecommunications software company Tangoe (TNGO.O) and online-backup service Carbonite <CARB.O > -- were trading above their offer price as of Friday.
In the biggest disclosed deal of the quarter, Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Laredo Petroleum bought Dallas-based Broad Oak Energy for $1 billion. (Reporting by Sarah McBride in San Francisco. Editing by Robert MacMillan)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.