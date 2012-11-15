版本:
U.S. Approves Star Atlantic-Veolia deal with conditions

WASHINGTON Nov 15 Star Atlantic Waste Holdings LP will be permitted to move forward with its planned $1.9 billion acquisition of the U.S. unit of Veolia Environment VE SA if the companies meet certain conditions, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The companies must divest commercial waste collection assets in northern New Jersey, central Georgia and the Macon, Georgia, area in order to overcome antitrust concerns, the department said.

The department filed both an antitrust lawsuit and a proposed settlement in federal court in Washington, D.C.

