版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 1日 星期一 14:56 BJT

Veolia requests withdrawal of its U.S.-listed shares

PARIS Dec 1 Veolia Environnement said on Monday that it planned to request that its New York-listed shares, known as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), be withdrawn from trading effective on December 22.

"The delisting and termination of the registration of the company with the SEC should provide cost savings and eliminate certain additional costs linked to the company's listing on two exchanges," said Veolia in a statement.

The shares of the French water and waste group listed on the Euronext Paris market will continue to trade. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Mark John)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐