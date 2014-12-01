Veolia requests withdrawal of its U.S.-listed shares

PARIS Dec 1 Veolia Environnement said
on Monday that it planned to request that its New York-listed
shares, known as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), be
withdrawn from trading effective on December 22.
"The delisting and termination of the registration of the
company with the SEC should provide cost savings and eliminate
certain additional costs linked to the company's listing on two
exchanges," said Veolia in a statement.
The shares of the French water and waste group listed on the
Euronext Paris market will continue to trade.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Mark John)