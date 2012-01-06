UPDATE 1-U.S. suit accuses Veolia of misleading investors

* Lawsuit names former CEO Proglio, current CEO Frerot
* Plaintiffs seeking class-action status
* Veolia made 2 profit warnings, broad restructuring last
year
PARIS, Jan 6 A suit has been filed in the
United States against French waste and water company Veolia
Environnement and several top executives alleging that
its financial statements from 2007-2011 were overstated and
misleading.
"Veolia considers that any allegation that its financial
communications may have been misleading is without merit, and
the company intends to seek the dismissal of the complaint," the
company said in a statement on Friday.
The suit has been filed in the United States District Court
for the Southern District of New York. The company, which also
provides transport and energy services, said it had not yet been
formally notified of the suit.
The lawyers for the plaintiff, Barbara L McClay Trust, are
seeking class-action status and have 60 days to gather
participants who owned the U.S.-listed shares between April 27,
2007 and Aug. 4, 2011.
Under U.S. law, a judge later determines whether the suit
should be assigned class status and designates a lead plaintiff
and law firm to represent them. Such class-action lawsuits for
alleged securities law violations can go on for years; French
transportation group Alstom and media and telecoms group Vivendi
have faced similar cases in recent years.
The complaint names Veolia, its former CEO and current board
member Henri Proglio, current CEO and chairman Antoine Frerot,
current chief financial officer Pierre-Francois Riolacci, and
former CFO Thomas Piquemal.
The complaint, filed on Dec. 27, alleges that Veolia
violated U.S. securities law by materially overstating its
financial results via improper accounting practices and had poor
internal controls. It also claims that the company failed to
record writedowns in a timely manner for its transport business
in Morocco, its environmental services business in Egypt, as
well as its marine services unit in the U.S. and Europe.
As a result, "the defendants lacked a reasonable basis for
their positive statements about the Company and its prospects,"
wrote the plaintiff in the complaint.
Veolia was forced to issue two profit warnings last year as
it undertook major restructuring of its business in the United
States and launched a large asset sale programme to reduce debt
and exit some countries.
The shares were the worst performer on France's blue chip
CAC index last year, declining 61 percent.
Veolia shares were up 2.1 percent at 0957 GMT, while the CAC
40 index was up 0.85 percent.